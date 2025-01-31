The shocking power of tiny things

Original broadcast date: February 24, 2023.

You don't need to be big and boisterous to pack a punch. This hour, TED speakers explore the surprising strength of all things minuscule and fleeting.

Guests include microbiologist Anne Madden, cognitive scientist Lera Boroditsky, former educator YeYoon Kim and former industrial engineer and Zen Buddhist monk Bart Weetjens.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran and Susannah Broun. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, Andrea Gutierrez and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Rachel Faulkner White, Matthew Cloutier and Harsha Nahata. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer.

This episode was engineered by Ko Takasugi-Czernowin, Josh Newell and Joby Tanseco.

Copyright 2025 NPR