"If You Can Keep It": President Trump's Crypto Dealings

Published February 4, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, DC.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Donald Trump vowed to end a regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto was part of the deluge of first-week executive orders from the new administration. Trump established a working group on digital asset markets that is chaired by his new crypto and AI czar, David Sacks.

Trump meanwhile made crypto moves for himself that could potentially put billions in his pocket.

For this week's installment of our series "If You Can Keep It," we take a closer look at the influence of crypto. How does it affect you?

