"If You Can Keep It": President Trump's Crypto Dealings

On the 2024 campaign trail, Donald Trump vowed to end a regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto was part of the deluge of first-week executive orders from the new administration. Trump established a working group on digital asset markets that is chaired by his new crypto and AI czar, David Sacks.

Trump meanwhile made crypto moves for himself that could potentially put billions in his pocket.

For this week's installment of our series "If You Can Keep It," we take a closer look at the influence of crypto. How does it affect you?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR