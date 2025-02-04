The College Affordability Crisis

The graduating class of 2025 is the largest the country has ever seen — around 3.9 million students. That's according to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

And it'll likely be the largest group for a while.

That's because starting next school year, the number of high school seniors is expected to drop sharply. That's partly due to low birth rates connected to the 2008 recession.

How are colleges and universities, many of which are already struggling to keep their doors open, grappling with declining enrollment?

And as the rising cost of room and board outpaces tuition, how are parents of college-aged students deciding where to send their children – or whether to send them at all?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR