© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hip-hop is 'fight the power' but also advertises for the power

By B.A. Parker,
Gene DembyCourtney SteinXavier LopezJess KungDalia MortadaChristina CalaVeralyn Williams
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:43 AM EST

Critics point out the apparent hypocrisy of a pro-Black rapper like Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl half time show, since the NFL isn't exactly an institution that's known for its support of Black lives. So on this episode, we're digging into the history of hip hop and how it's been co-opted.

/ Islen Milien
/
Islen Milien

The legend goes that on a sweaty August night in 1973, there was a block party in the South Bronx where DJs had to hack a streetlight to power their equipment. Someone picked up a mic and spontaneously started rhyming over the the breakbeat, and that's how hip-hop was born. In the five decades since that eureka — or, rather, that "yoooo" — moment, hip-hop music and culture has morphed into a multi-billion dollar industry, with billionaire artists, and global fandom. And as hip-hop evolves, its many contradictions become more obvious.

We dig into those contradictions - how hip-hop is "fight the power" but also advertises for the power; how rappers rhyme about injustice and inequality while also toting their grind and how they've come up or will come up; and how the conditions that created hip-hop are ones of American deprivation, but American institutions have helped the genre and culture thrive all over the world.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
B.A. Parker
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby
Courtney Stein
Courtney Stein comes to NPR from the New York Times, where she helped to create the weekly podcast First Person. Prior to that, she spent over a decade at WNYC's Peabody Award-winning Radio Rookies, teaching young people to report radio documentaries about issues important to them. While at WNYC, Courtney also helped to pilot the podcast Nancy and was on the team that created the dupont-Columbia award-winning podcast Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice, which began as a radio workshop she started in a juvenile detention center in Queens.
Xavier Lopez
Xavier Lopez is a producer for Code Switch. He came to NPR from CNN Audio, where he helped produce shows such as Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the inaugural season of Tug of War. Prior to that, Lopez worked at NPR member station WHYY in Philadelphia, where he worked on shows such as The Pulse, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane and the daily news podcast, The Why.
Jess Kung
Jess Kung (they/them) is a production assistant on Code Switch. Previously, they interned with Code Switch and the podcast The Document from KCRW in Santa Monica. They are a graduate of Long Beach State University.
Dalia Mortada
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Dalia Mortada
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
See stories by Christina Cala
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.