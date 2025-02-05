Second judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order in back-to-back rulings

Updated February 06, 2025 at 16:30 PM ET

A second federal judge in as many days Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to end citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to parents in the country without legal status.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour's preliminary injunction comes a day after a federal judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling.

"It has become ever more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," Coughenour said from the bench. "Nevertheless, in this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow."

This is a back-to-back blow for Trump who has argued that children born in the country to parents without legal status here should not automatically receive U.S. citizenship.

Under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

On Jan. 23 Coughenour issued a temporary block of Trump's order for 14 days. The ban was supposed to be lifted on Thursday.

In most cases, a preliminary injunction is in effect until the case is heard, or a higher court reverses the ruling.

The White House declined to comment. The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's order to end birthright citizenship was supposed to go into effect on Feb. 19.

Trump has falsely claimed the U.S. is the only country to give automatic citizenship. Mexico, Canada and Brazil also have birthright citizenship.

On Wednesday, Maryland U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman also issued a preliminary injunction.

The plaintiffs in the Maryland case include five pregnant women without legal status and two immigrant-rights organizations.

Trinidad Garcia, a pregnant woman who is one of the plaintiffs, celebrated Wednesday's ruling.

"All I have wanted is to focus on my baby being born healthy and safe, but instead, even though my baby will be born in the U.S., I have been worried that they will be denied a right is that guaranteed under the constitution — the right to be a U.S. citizen," Garcia said in a statement after the decision. "This ruling will give mothers like me a bit of temporary relief as we navigate pregnancy and the uncertain future for our babies."

The ruling is expected to be appealed by the White House. The case is expected to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

