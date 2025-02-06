How The FCC Regulates Media

The Trump Administration's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, is already making moves when it comes to media.

Only two days on the job, Carr reinstated complaints against ABC, CBS, and NBC for bias against Trump during the 2024 election. And on Thursday, he ordered an investigation into NPR and PBS for allegedly running advertisements.

So, how does the FCC regulate media and protect free speech?

