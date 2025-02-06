© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
How The FCC Regulates Media

Published February 6, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
A view of the commission's hearing room before a hearing at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
/
AFP via Getty Images
A view of the commission's hearing room before a hearing at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

The Trump Administration's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, is already making moves when it comes to media.

Only two days on the job, Carr reinstated complaints against ABC, CBS, and NBC for bias against Trump during the 2024 election. And on Thursday, he ordered an investigation into NPR and PBS for allegedly running advertisements.

So, how does the FCC regulate media and protect free speech?

Copyright 2025 NPR

