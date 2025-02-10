© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What are 'mirror cells' and why do some scientists warn against creating them?

By Regina G. Barber,
Jessica YungRebecca RamirezBerly McCoy
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
Scientists can make mirror molecules in the lab, but are still at least a decade away from creating a mirror cell.
Alena Butusava/Getty Images
Scientists can make mirror molecules in the lab, but are still at least a decade away from creating a mirror cell.

For people with two hands, one is usually dominant. On a molecular level, earthly life takes this to the extreme. All of the DNA in living things twists to the right, whereas the protein building blocks favor a kind of left-handed chemistry.

The rules of life are based on this chemistry.

In recent years, scientists have worked toward a kind of mirror version of life. Currently, the technology doesn't exist to make mirror life at the cellular level — and likely won't for at least a decade. Still, a group of scientists is concerned enough about the possibility that they've published a 299-page technical report calling for a stop to the science.

Check out Carl's full article.

Curious about other controversial research? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and Berly McCoy. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2025 NPR

