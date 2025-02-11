The U.K.'s tariff balancing act

President Donald Trump has already made noise with tariff threats against the United States' North American trading partners. And soon, the United Kingdom could become another target which has a chance to drive a wedge between the U.K's trade relationship with the EU.

Today on the show, we explore what the U.K. could possibly offer the United States to ease trade tensions.

Related episodes:

Trump threatens the grim trigger

Why tariffs are SO back

How Trump's tariffs plan might work

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR