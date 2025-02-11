The U.K.'s tariff balancing act
President Donald Trump has already made noise with tariff threats against the United States' North American trading partners. And soon, the United Kingdom could become another target which has a chance to drive a wedge between the U.K's trade relationship with the EU.
Today on the show, we explore what the U.K. could possibly offer the United States to ease trade tensions.
