Salt shortage impacting Onondaga County ahead of winter weather event

A salt shortage impacting most of the Northeast may influence how roads in Onondaga County are cleared according to officials.

Clearing side roads may take longer than normal this weekend according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. He said a salt shortage will impact how the county and towns will be able to clear some streets. While working to secure additional salt and contracts, McMahon said this is something that will impact travel over the next week - while lake effect snow and ice are expected.

"We are working will all of our partners, understanding the inventory challenges that they have, and looking to procure additional resources and additional contracts, which is not easy, and we're looking at that so we can get through, really what we now to be two or three more weather events in the immediate future," McMahon said.

He said in emergency circumstances, the county will move to using sand to help improve road conditions.

"We do have options in the event that there is not reinforcements from the procured vendors for salt, where you can break down and you can use sand and you can use sand with certain chemicals that perform the same way salt does," McMahon said. "That is not ideal for infrastructure, that is a worst case scenario and a last case scenario, but it is one we will do."

McMahon urged drivers to use caution and understand that it may take longer to travel in the expected weather conditions.

"I'm asking the community to give yourself more time to get from point A to point B," McMahon said.