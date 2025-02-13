Concern over tariffs 'fairly modest' at Port of Oswego Authority

Port of Oswego Authority officials say they have the most aluminum on site than ever before - something that may be impacted by new federal tariffs.

Port Interim Director Thomas Schneider said the port had been receiving excess deliveries, mainly from Canada, ahead of the inauguration of President Donald Trump. As a result, he said the port has the most aluminum on site than it's ever had. While shipments have slowed, and new 25% tariffs have been implemented on all shipments of steel and aluminum nationwide, Schneider said there is only a moderate level of concern as domestic providers can be found locally.

"I would say the concern is, fairly modest," Schneider said. "Because we also know of, domestic producers who are looking to supply our largest, you know, key manufacturer in the area, which is, the aluminum, facility that's, three miles from here."

Schneider said although the port hasn't seen any significant changes yet, if the tariffs stick, there could be some industry changes.

"One would expect that, if, you know, change doesn't occur and, you know, there's a 25% increase, in cost, that there would be some changes in the position of the industry and how it operates. But right now, we're just not seeing that and we're not hearing it," Schneider said. "And I suspect partly, because of the uncertainty and the speed in which, you know, changes have come and been reversed."

Schneider said the port continues to work on expanding revenue opportunities.

"We certainly we are always looking to expand our, revenue base," Schneider said. "But right now, you know, we have more aluminum on site, than we've ever had before."