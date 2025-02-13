Engines of Outrage Pt. 2

In the early 2000s, key tech companies made a series of choices that shaped the future of the internet. They "gave away"" their products "for free." From an initial tweak to Facebook's NewsFeed to conspiracy theories about permanent markers in the 2020 election, that decision — and the relentless hunt for engagement that followed — paved the way for outrage-fueled content, viral conspiracy theories, and polarizing misinformation. And it all supercharged a right-wing media bubble inflated by the same forces.

Part Two of "Landslide: Engines of Outrage" explores how the internet, profit motives, human psychology, and political benefit are fusing together to widen our political divide.

