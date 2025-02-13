Strangers Share Their Love Stories With Author Trent Dalton

In 2021, Trent Dalton sat down with a typewriter on a busy corner in Brisbane, Australia, and asked people to tell him their love stories.

Those tales are now rolled up into his first book, "Love Stories." It's over 300 pages and talks about the meaning of love, from strangers and Dalton alike.

As a nod to Valentine's Day, we revisit our conversation with Dalton about his book "Love Stories."

We discuss what it means to know love and talk and how to talk about it with strangers.

