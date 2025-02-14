© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Roundup: Eric Adams; more Trump nominees confirmed

By Asma Khalid,
Tamara KeithCarrie JohnsonDeirdre Walsh
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:56 PM EST

The Department of Justice instructed prosecutors to dismiss federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Rather than abiding by the order, many prosecutors have resigned in protest.

Then, two of President Trump's more controversial cabinet picks, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., were confirmed to their posts. How did they overcome initial skepticism?

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
