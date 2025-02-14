Roundup: Eric Adams; more Trump nominees confirmed

The Department of Justice instructed prosecutors to dismiss federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Rather than abiding by the order, many prosecutors have resigned in protest.

Then, two of President Trump's more controversial cabinet picks, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., were confirmed to their posts. How did they overcome initial skepticism?

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

