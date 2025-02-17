© 2025 WRVO Public Media
An NFL star on what the game costs those who play it

By Gene Demby,
Xavier LopezDalia MortadaCourtney SteinJasmine RomeroJess KungChristina CalaB.A. ParkerVeralyn Williams
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:59 AM EST
Collage of football players falling, helmets and footballs.
Jackie Lay
Collage of football players falling, helmets and footballs.

Dominique Foxworth played in the NFL from 2005 to 2011. After he retired, he went on to become the head of the NFL Players' Association, the union that represents players in the league. In this conversation, he describes what it was like sitting across from the league's lawyers, advocating for things like players' health care at a time when the risks of playing football were becoming clearer.

This episode includes discussions of suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 9 8 8 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Gene Demby
Xavier Lopez
Dalia Mortada
Courtney Stein
Jasmine Romero
Jess Kung
Christina Cala
B.A. Parker
Veralyn Williams
