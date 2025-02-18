Mass government firings leave workers 'disappointed,' 'heartbroken,' 'afraid'

The Trump administration has fired thousands of federal workers in recent days. We speak to one of them: Nina Emlemdi, who worked in a division of the Department of Education.

And, Lizz Wright always dreamed of performing at the Kennedy Center. But just as she was about to take the stage this week, she learned of President Trump's takeover of the famed arts institution. She explains how she approached the performance.

Then, a poll shows that for about 30% of Americans, voice notes are a crucial and intimate way of connecting with other people. Colorado State University's Natalie Pennington joins us to explain the allure of the voice note.

