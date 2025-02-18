© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Peace Talks with Russia; Mexican Street Sweeper Becomes a Star

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Joanna KakissisCharles MaynesEyder PeraltaGreg Dixon
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:05 AM EST
Macario Martínez meets his new fans at first big concert in Mexico City.
Eyder Peralta/NPR
Macario Martínez meets his new fans at first big concert in Mexico City.

Members of the Trump Administration will meet with counterparts from Russia this week to discuss a possible peace deal with Ukraine. Notably, the Ukrainians are absent from these talks. Other European nations are also not invited, even though as a whole Europe gives Ukraine more aid money than the United States. We get updates from three NPR reporters covering various parts of the story.

And we meet a street sweeper in Mexico with a golden voice who became an overnight pop star.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Charles Maynes
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Greg Dixon
