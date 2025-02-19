© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How Trump changed U.S. policy toward Ukraine

By Sarah McCammon,
Franco OrdoñezGreg Myre
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:37 AM EST

President Trump has shifted U.S. policy regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia. On Tuesday, The U.S. and Russia met for peace talks — without Ukraine — with a goal to ending the conflict. What's behind the shift?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
