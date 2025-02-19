How Trump changed U.S. policy toward Ukraine

President Trump has shifted U.S. policy regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia. On Tuesday, The U.S. and Russia met for peace talks — without Ukraine — with a goal to ending the conflict. What's behind the shift?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

