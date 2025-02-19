New in Peru: 27 species previously undiscovered by science

In the summer of 2022, a group of scientists and conservationists traveled to the Alto Mayo region of northern Peru.

For 38 days, Trond Larsen, an ecologist at Conservation International led a team of 12 Peruvian scientists with the help of expert guides from the local indigenous tribe, the Awajún. Over the course of the trip, they found 27 species previously unknown science.

These findings were surprising because the expedition was in an area dominated by people and actively being deforested due to pineapples, rice, coffee and chocolate agriculture.

Hiding in plain sight

On the first night of the expedition, Larsen finished his dinner quickly and walked out with a headlamp, excited for what he might see.

/ Trond Larsen / Trond Larsen This "new" species of salamander, Bolitoglossa, spends most of its time in low vegetation and shrubs. It belongs to a group of salamanders known as tropical climbing salamanders, or mushroom-tongued salamanders, that catches its prey with its long, sticky tongue.

Within just a few minutes he noticed something that shocked him: "I'm looking in the vegetation and just about chest height is this small bronze, beautiful salamander on a leaf with stubby little legs and, you know, a stubby tail, robust, chunky tail."

Larsen says salamanders are rare in the tropics – and this one is so rare, it's new to science! The Bolitoglossa salamander was thriving but only in a small patch of white sand forest.

That wasn't the only shock of the trip.

By the end, Larsen and the team documented 2046 species, 27 of which had never been recorded by scientists.

"Finding so many species of vertebrate animals, of mammals, four new species of mammals, that's almost unheard of on an expedition like this," says Larsen.

/ Ronald Diaz / Ronald Diaz This amphibious mouse, Daptomys, belongs to a group of semi-aquatic rodents that is considered among the rarest in the world.

A swimming mouse particularly captured the hearts of the team. This newly-described species is part of a larger group of rare semi-aquatic rodents. It has partially webbed toes and lives a lot of its life underwater, swimming and hunting aquatic insects.

Rounding out the list of mammals was a squirrel, a bat and a spiny mouse.

Then, there were the fish – specifically, eight newly described species. Arguably one of the most photogenic among them: the blob-headed catfish.

But this fish was not new to everyone.

New to whom?

The fish is used in traditional dishes eaten by the Awajún, a local Indigenous tribe. So, it was funny to Yulisa Tiwi, an Awajún woman on the expedition team, that it was new to science.

/ Robinson Olivera / Robinson Olivera This "blob-headed" fish, Chaetostoma, was a shocking discovery due to its enlarged blob-like head, which fish experts had never seen before. The function of this unusual structure remains a mystery.

"When a scientist comes and tells us that this is something new for the scientific community, we just say 'Wow!' And it's like ... 'That's different.' Let's take a look at all the other species we have," she says.

What did surprise Tiwi was finding a critter that she thought had disappeared from the forests in the Alto Mayo.

When Tiwi was young, her grandparents regaled her with stories of their warrior ancestors. Her grandparents would recount tales of a frog's poison used to coat the tips of weapons. So when the Atelopus frog was found, she was overjoyed.

/ Marlon Dag / Marlon Dag Two very different color forms of this frog species, Atelopus seminiferus, were found on the expedition in Alto Mayo.

"After everything that I had been told by my grandfather, being able to see that species, to know that it's still there – was a bit thrilling. Being able to say, 'Wow, this species still exists; we can extract its venom to kill whoever we want,'" she laughed.

Tiwi hopes that future researchers working in Peru will learn from the collaborative nature of the expedition – and specifically seek out the expertise of the Awajún women. "Women are the ones who possess more traditional knowledge. They have a deep knowledge of their territory, of their forest," she notes. "They know about food, about medicinal and edible plants, how to move around during the night and guide you on a hike."

Larsen echoed this feeling, and particularly emphasized how additive the partnership was for their species documentation. "To find so many new species living in these human dominated landscapes. But I think, you know, in large part, it's due to the hard work that the Awajún people have put into protecting their indigenous lands and the forests and the biodiversity that they depend upon."

1 of 6 — Members of the insect team survey a swamp forest using nets and various types of traps. While traversing these swamps is not easy for scientists, they represent key habitats for many species which are found nowhere else. Members of the insect team survey a swamp forest using nets and various types of traps. While traversing these swamps is not easy for scientists, they represent key habitats for many species which are found nowhere else. / Trond Larsen 2 of 6 — This clearwing butterfly, Oleria, is one of the 218 species of butterflies observed during the expedition. This clearwing butterfly, Oleria, is one of the 218 species of butterflies observed during the expedition. Marlon Dag / Marlon Dag 3 of 6 — A rare sighting of the rufous-crested coquette hummingbird, Lophornis delattrei. Many species of hummingbirds were recorded on the expedition. A rare sighting of the rufous-crested coquette hummingbird, Lophornis delattrei. Many species of hummingbirds were recorded on the expedition. / Marlon Dag 4 of 6 — Vipers, such as this young fer-de-lance, Bothrops atrox, are among the most dangerous snakes in the Alto Mayo area. This particular one is using its forked tongue to 'smell' the air. Vipers, such as this young fer-de-lance, Bothrops atrox, are among the most dangerous snakes in the Alto Mayo area. This particular one is using its forked tongue to 'smell' the air. / Marlon Dag 5 of 6 — This species of spiny mouse, Scolomys, was newly described on the Conservation International Rapid Assessment expedition into the Alto Mayo Landscape in Peru. This species of spiny mouse, Scolomys, was newly described on the Conservation International Rapid Assessment expedition into the Alto Mayo Landscape in Peru. / Ronald Diaz 6 of 6 — Sunrise over the Alto Mayo landscape, with the Andes mountains in the background. Sunrise over the Alto Mayo landscape, with the Andes mountains in the background. / Trond Larsen

Given that scientists hadn't expected to find so many new species here, right under people's noses, it makes you wonder: What else is lurking right in front of us?

