Trump sides with Russia, tossing decades of U.S. foreign policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says President Trump is spreading disinformation after Trump falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia. The comments come as the United States begins talks with Ukraine to end the war. Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges joins us from the former Soviet republic of Lithuania to talk about the shift in U.S. policy towards Russia.

Then, one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in this country is the federal government. Now, disability advocates are worried the Trump administration's downsizing of this workforce will have a negative impact that could take decades to make up for. Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, joins us.

And, we're marking Black History Month by looking at the impact of Black artists on popular music over four decades. As we rewind to the 2000s, it seems only proper to focus on Missy Elliott. Author Clover Hope talks about Elliott's impact.

