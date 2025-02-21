Migrants Leave Guantanamo, Israeli Hostages Update, Changes at FEMA

Nearly all migrants held at Guantánamo Bay have been released, with over 170 Venezuelans flown to their home country. Israeli authorities say a hostage body returned by Hamas is not who the militants claimed it to be. And the impact of job cuts at FEMA.

.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Eric Westervelt, Didi Schanche, Neela Banerjee, Reena Advani and Janaya Williams. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott and our technical director is Carleigh Strange. Our Executive Producer is Kelley Dickens.

Copyright 2025 NPR