Soundtracks of our lives

From our favorite songs to our own voices, we're surrounded by sound all day. But how does all this noise affect our emotions and behavior? This hour, TED speakers explore how sound shapes our lives.

Guests include musician and professor of songwriting Scarlet Keys, AI CEO Pierre Barreau, voice expert Rebecca Kleinberger and musician Snow Raven.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Katie Monteleone and Harsha Nahata. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer.

This episode was engineered by Gilly Moon, Patrick Murray, Jimmy Keeley and Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2025 NPR