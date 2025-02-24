What if our income was taxed ... totally differently?

We are back to answer YOUR listener questions. This time, we answer why bananas can be considered the 'unbothered fruit', what a flat income tax would actually look like, and how extended-hours stock trading works. If you have your own question about the economy, please email us at indicator@npr.org.

Related episodes:

My Favorite Tax Loophole (Apple / Spotify)

The cautionary tale of a recovering day trading addict (Apple / Spotify)

So imPORTant: Bananas, frogs, and... Bob's?? (Apple / Spotify)

.

Copyright 2025 NPR