Despite their reputation as knuckleheads, mechanics have to deal with hundreds of different makes and models in their work, as opposed to, say, MDs who have only one make and two models to learn. How hard can medicine be? 'Let the malpractice begin!' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

