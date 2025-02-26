© 2025 WRVO Public Media
WRVO.org will undergo scheduled maintenance beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. During this time, the site may be temporarily unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

NPR exclusive: harassment in the federal court system

By Susan Davis,
Carrie JohnsonMara Liasson
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:13 AM EST

People who work for the federal court system don't have the same kinds of job protections that most other Americans do.

A nearly year-long NPR investigation has found problems with the way the courts police sexual harassment and bullying and a pervasive culture of fear about blowing the whistle.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
