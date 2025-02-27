Engines of Outrage Pt. 4

How does the internet work to polarize us on an individual level?

As tech and media companies, battle for online engagement, they feed their users — they feed us — content that will grab attention, elicit emotion, and confirm existing beliefs. In a way, it traps everyone in their own bespoke bubble, often without our realizing it.

After previous episodes analyzed the right-wing media ecosystem, Landslide: Engines of Outrage now turns to look outside of it, offering tools for all of us to diagnose our own information diets and fight back against the incentives of an internet built to polarize.

Created and hosted by Ben Bradford.

