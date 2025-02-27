© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Oscars Run: 'Porcelain War' And Fighting Aggression With Art

Published February 27, 2025 at 9:14 AM EST
Art, for many of us, is an escape.

Whether it's turning on your favorite album during a traffic-heavy commute or getting lost in your favorite book before bed – art helps us cope with the stresses of everyday life.

But how does the role of art shift when your way of life is turned upside down in an instant? That's what happened to Slava Leontyev, his wife, Anya, and their friend Andrey when Russia invaded Ukraine. Instead of leaving, the three Ukrainian artists chose to fight erasure and Russian aggression through their work.

A new documentary called "Porcelain War" follows their journey surviving and defending their country while holding onto their humanity.

