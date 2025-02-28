Roundup: Budget talks, cabinet meetings, and lots of TV

Congress is trying to come up with a new budget, while also attempting to extend tax cuts put in place during President Trump's first term. But with a very small majority in both houses, Republicans have little margin for error.

Then, we look at the first cabinet meeting of the Trump administration, the upcoming presidential address to a joint session of Congress, and changes to the White House press pool.

And, we can't let go of television — a lot of it.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

