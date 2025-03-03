Israel blocks aid to Gaza as it pushes new ceasefire terms

Israel has stopped humanitarian aid to Gaza as the first phase of the ceasefire deal expired this weekend. The Guardian's Julian Borger talks about why Israel has stopped that aid and ongoing negotiations with Hamas.

Then, New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, discusses what he thinks needs to happen next in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship after Friday's disastrous meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. David Rennie, geopolitics editor at The Economist, tells us what Europe is doing to contain the fallout from Friday's meeting.

And, the company JetWind Power harnesses the wind produced by airplanes to power airports. We speak with Dr. T.O. Souryal about how this technology works and the potential it has to create renewable energy.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR