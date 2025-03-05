Trump defends record & agenda in combative address to Congress

In the longest address of its kind before Congress, President Trump laid out his policy objectives on the economy, immigration, foreign policy & other topics. He was repeatedly critical of Democrats & his predecessor, Joe Biden. One Democratic congressman was escorted out of the House chamber after heckling Trump, and the Democratic Party's response delivered by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) largely discussed how her party differs with Trump on economic and foreign policy issues.

Read NPR's fact-check of President Trump's speech.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Asma Khalid, and political correspondent Susan Davis.

