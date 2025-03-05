© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump defends record & agenda in combative address to Congress

By Sarah McCammon,
Asma KhalidSusan Davis
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST

In the longest address of its kind before Congress, President Trump laid out his policy objectives on the economy, immigration, foreign policy & other topics. He was repeatedly critical of Democrats & his predecessor, Joe Biden. One Democratic congressman was escorted out of the House chamber after heckling Trump, and the Democratic Party's response delivered by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) largely discussed how her party differs with Trump on economic and foreign policy issues.

Read NPR's fact-check of President Trump's speech.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Asma Khalid, and political correspondent Susan Davis.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
