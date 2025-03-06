Master Builder Callum Robinson On The Possibility Of Wood

What is the centerpiece of your home?

Maybe a couch, but it's more likely a table. That's where we gather for our meals and recap our days. And that table is likely made of wood – oak, mahogany, maple, or perhaps pine. If it's built to last, wood provides the sturdy material for our most crucial furniture and it can last generations.

But a masterfully-built piece of furniture requires a master builder. That's where our guest comes in.

Callum Robinson is a woodworker, furniture maker, and the author of the new book "Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman." He sits down with us to to talk decor, woodworking, and more.

