Nnedi Okorafor's 'Death Of The Author' Explores Art And AI

Nnedi Okorafor is back on 1A.

And this time, the award-winning speculative fiction author is turning her eyes and her pen from the stars to a story a little closer to reality. But not by much.

"Death of the Author" is her latest novel. It's a book within a book that follows the story of a Nigerian author who publishes a work of science fiction that ends up affecting things far beyond her lifetime.

Okorafor's book grapples with the relationship between art and artificial intelligence. Who controls the story?

