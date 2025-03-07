Actor Simu Liu On Diving In The Dark

In 2012, three deep-sea divers were on a routine dive in the North Sea when one of the divers became trapped underwater. The harrowing story of that rescue is the plot of the movie Last Breath. Actor Simu Liu had to scuba dive in dark depths for his role, which was largely shot underwater. He spoke with producer and interview contributor Ann Marie Baldonado about playing a Ken in Barbie, his early childhood in China, and the perils of being a stock photo model.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get special behind-the-scenes content, producer recommendations, and gems from the archive.

Copyright 2025 NPR