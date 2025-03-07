When it comes to the economy, it's all about uncertainty

Like a lot of economists, Mark Zandi, with Moody's Analytics, thinks President Trump's across-the-board tariffs are a bad idea. Saying, "Tariffs, broad-based tariffs, are a real problem for the economy."

But Zandi says – it's not just the tariffs themselves that are the problem, it's the uncertainty created by Trump's rollout.

Trump threatened 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico would start in February. They were paused at the 11th hour, only to eventually go into effect this week.

On Thursday Trump announced the new tariffs would be paused for most products, but potentially only until April 2. Meanwhile tariffs on China snapped into place in February, and then doubled, to 20%.What happens next is anyone's guess.

Businesses have been optimistic about the economy under Trump. His chaotic tariff rollout threatens that.

