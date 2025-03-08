Best Of: Jazz Clarinetist Doreen Ketchens / 'White Lotus' Actor Natasha Rothwell

We're joined by a New Orleans institution — clarinetist and vocalist Doreen Ketchens. She's got several nicknames — "Lady Louie," "Queen Clarinet," and "Miss Satchmo," all of after her biggest idol, Louis Armstrong. Like the jazz great, Ketchens has the gift of hitting long, high notes. She and her band, Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, have performed on the corner of Royal and St. Peter's Street in the French Quarter for almost four decades

We'll also talk with Natasha Rothwell. She returns to HBO's The White Lotus as Belinda, a spa manager who was duped in Season 1 by a wealthy visitor played by Jennifer Coolidge.

Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Last Seen, a book about newly-freed Black Americans in the 1860s who took out ads to find lost family members.

