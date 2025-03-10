Canada's New Leader, ICE Arrest Columbia Student, Congress and The Budget

Canada's ruling Liberal Party has a new leader, Mark Carney, a former central banker who now faces the challenge of steering the country through economic turmoil and a tense trade relationship with the United States. Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, has been arrested by ICE agents. And, House Republicans unveil a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running through September, but with Democrats opposing it, passing the bill will require almost every GOP vote.

