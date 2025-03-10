'If You Can Keep It:' The Trump Administration Targets Anti-Corruption Measures

Much of the first two months of the Trump administration come down to two things: refusal to spend money appropriated by Congress and the decimation of the federal workforce, both which are being challenged in court.

Trump and his team have also let rules about the supervision of U.S. companies fall by the wayside.

What changes has the Trump administration made when it comes to anti-corruption measures, financial disclosures, and the agencies that supervise corporate America? What does it mean for politics, the rule of law, and your wallet?

