Doctored Photographs And The Search For An Effective Alzheimer's Treatment

About 55 million people in the world have dementia, according to the World Health Organization. It's also the seventh leading cause of death among the global population.

The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. It makes up 60 to 70 percent of cases. But it's well behind other chronic illnesses on the journey to an effective treatment.

The reason may be attributed to years of research based on doctored images. Investigative reporter Charles Piller uncovered that and much more about the world of Alzheimer's research in his new book, "Doctored."

We talk to Piller about this Alzheimer's, faulty research, and the search for an effective cure.

