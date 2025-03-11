The Contenders, Vol. 6: The songs we can't stop playing this week

We've got just what you need for that stubborn case of existential dread in a looming dystopia as we update our running list of the year's best songs. This includes the scorched-Earth beauty in yeule's "Skullcrusher;" a deep appreciation for the fragility of life found in the project known as Everything Is Recorded; singer Raveena's radiant "You're So Good To Me" and more.

Also, we continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of All Songs Considered by looking back at our number one songs from each year. On this episode: the songs that take us back to 2005

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

01. Everything Is Recorded: "Never Felt Better (feat. Sampha, Florence + The Machine)," from Temporary

02. Yeule: "Skullcrusher," from Evangelic Girls Is A Gun

03. Raveena: "You're So Good To Me," from Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain (Deluxe)

04. Gordi: "Alien Cowboy," from Like Plasticine

05. Whatever The Weather: "12°C," from Whatever The Weather II

