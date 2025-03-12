Fentanyl deaths are plunging, but it's just the first step

The deadliest phase of the U.S. fentanyl crisis appears to be over. That's according to new research showing fatal overdoses from fentanyl and other street drugs continue to plunge and have now dropped from their peak in all 50 states.

But with that good news comes with challenges including caring for a larger population of people, who are surviving, but may be deeply unwell.

