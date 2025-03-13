A Closer Look At America's New Cryptocurrency Reserve

Since taking office, Donald Trump has made transforming federal policy on cryptocurrency a priority for his administration.

The Securities and Exchange Commission dropped lawsuits against two of the biggest crypto companies in the U.S. and dismissed investigations into others.

Last week, Trump announced the creation of a reserve of Bitcoin and other digital currencies — an estimated $17 million stockpile made up of Bitcoin that the U.S. has seized in legal cases over the years. And on Friday, he held a summit at the White House for CEOs, investors, and executives from the crypto industry.

It's a far cry from his previous statements about crypto. In 2021, Trump called crypto a scam and "potentially a disaster waiting to happen."

So, what changed? What personal investments does the President have in the crypto industry?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR