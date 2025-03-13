© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Government shutdown looms as Democrats unite against GOP spending bill

Published March 13, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT

Senate Democrats say they will not provide the support needed to pass a funding bill that House Republicans muscled through their chamber. If the bill fails, the government could shut down this weekend. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) joins us Robin Young to explain his party's strategy.

Then, Stephanie Hoopes, the national director of United For ALICE, explains how stock market swings affect the 29% of Americans who fall above the poverty line but still struggle to make ends meet.

And, just in time for spring, a new children's book celebrates a blind girl's joy in identifying birds on a nature walk with her aunt. Co-author Anita Sanchez talks about "A Sky That Sings."

