Congress Budget Vote, Trump Speaks At DOJ, Federal Workers Reinstated

Congress faces a shutdown deadline today as Senate Democrats weigh whether to back a Republican spending bill or risk being blamed for closing the government. President Trump makes a rare visit to the Justice Department, delivering a speech on law and order while his administration purges career prosecutors. And, federal judges order thousands of fired government workers to be reinstated, but legal battles could delay their return.

.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Kelsey Snell, Anna Yukhananov, Ben Swayse, Alice Woelfle and Mohamad ElBardicy.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas.We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis, our technical director is Carleigh Strange.Our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor

Copyright 2025 NPR