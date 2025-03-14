Lockdown lessons: How COVID-19 reshaped the country

It's been 5 years since COVID-19 began rapidly spreading around the world. A Pew Research study surveyed almost 10,000 Americans, and 72% of respondents said the pandemic drove the country apart. Pew Research Center's Alec Tyson shares the impact of this political divide.

And, millions of people lost loved ones to COVID-19. One of the first to die in Connecticut was 35-year-old Michael O'Brien. His father Bill O'Brien discusses grief, keeping memories alive and moving forward.

Then, mutual aid helped a lot of folks through the pandemic. What are those community aid networks doing now? Whitney Hu, the co-founder of South Brooklyn Mutual Aid, explains the work her organization is doing, and S. Mitra Kalita of Epicenter-NYC details the future of mutual aid in New York City.

