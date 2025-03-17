Why 'Severance' is 'not that far off' from reality, according to one scientist

What if we had the ultimate work-life balance?

This fundamental question underlies the hit Apple TV+ show Severance – now in its second season. In the show, some employees at a company called Lumon Industries undergo a surgical procedure that alters their brain. Their memories are divided between work experiences – where they're known as their "innies" – and their personal lives – where they're known as their "outies."

The show's science consultant, Dr. Vijay Agarwal says the concept is "resoundingly" possible – and that the research closer than we think.

But the bigger question, he says, is: Should we be pursing this kind of technology at all?

Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee, Harrison Paul and Gilly Moon were the audio engineers.

