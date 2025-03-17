© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why 'Severance' is 'not that far off' from reality, according to one scientist

By Rachel Carlson,
Rebecca Ramirez
Published March 17, 2025 at 8:28 AM EDT
Adam Scott as Mark Scout in the series Severance, now streaming on Apple TV+.
AppleTV+
Adam Scott as Mark Scout in the series Severance, now streaming on Apple TV+.

What if we had the ultimate work-life balance?

This fundamental question underlies the hit Apple TV+ show Severance – now in its second season. In the show, some employees at a company called Lumon Industries undergo a surgical procedure that alters their brain. Their memories are divided between work experiences – where they're known as their "innies" – and their personal lives – where they're known as their "outies."

The show's science consultant, Dr. Vijay Agarwal says the concept is "resoundingly" possible – and that the research closer than we think.

But the bigger question, he says, is: Should we be pursing this kind of technology at all?

More questions about the intersections of pop culture and science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee, Harrison Paul and Gilly Moon were the audio engineers.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
