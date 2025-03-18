© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The most anticipated spring albums

By Hazel Cills,
Robin HiltonSheldon Pearce
Published March 18, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
Rico Nasty's LETHAL is one of the spring releases we're most excited about.
Chris Yellen
We're still learning about all the new albums due out this spring, but it's already shaping up to be an absolutely stacked list of releases. We've got Rico Nasty's LETHAL, the first new full-length in five years from Car Seat Headrest, a "not yet announced fourth album" (possibly yet this spring) from HAIM and more.

On this episode, NPR's Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton to talk about the albums due out this spring that they're most excited about.

Featured artists and albums:

1. HAIM: "Relationships," from a "not yet announced fourth album"
2. Blondshell: "Two Times," from If You Asked For A Picture
3. M(h)aol: "DM:AM," from Something Soft
4. Car Seat Headrest: "Gethsemane," from The Scholars
5. PUP: "Hallways," from Who Will Look After The Dogs?
6. Kara-Lis Coverdale: "Daze," from From Where You Came
7. Lucius: "Gold Rush," from Lucius
8. Rico Nasty: "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)," from LETHAL
9. Jenny Hval: "To Be A Rose," from Iris Silver Mist

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Sheldon Pearce
