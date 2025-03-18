The most anticipated spring albums

We're still learning about all the new albums due out this spring, but it's already shaping up to be an absolutely stacked list of releases. We've got Rico Nasty's LETHAL, the first new full-length in five years from Car Seat Headrest, a "not yet announced fourth album" (possibly yet this spring) from HAIM and more.

On this episode, NPR's Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton to talk about the albums due out this spring that they're most excited about.

Featured artists and albums:

1. HAIM: "Relationships," from a "not yet announced fourth album"

2. Blondshell: "Two Times," from If You Asked For A Picture

3. M(h)aol: "DM:AM," from Something Soft

4. Car Seat Headrest: "Gethsemane," from The Scholars

5. PUP: "Hallways," from Who Will Look After The Dogs?

6. Kara-Lis Coverdale: "Daze," from From Where You Came

7. Lucius: "Gold Rush," from Lucius

8. Rico Nasty: "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)," from LETHAL

9. Jenny Hval: "To Be A Rose," from Iris Silver Mist

