Your Financial Future Under The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump has taken sweeping action to implement his agenda since beginning his second term.

That includes the laying off of thousands of federal workers from the nation's largest employer — the federal government, moving to overhaul the student loan repayment system by limiting access to certain repayment plans, and placing 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada — which he just as quickly suspended (though not before the stock market fell).

All of this has created a sense of economic uncertainty.

What can you do to secure your financial future amid in these confusing times?

