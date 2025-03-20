ICYMI: The Aftermath Of The Broken Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza

On Tuesday Israel broke the ceasefire deal with Hamas that brought relative peace to the Gaza Strip for about two months.

In just two minutes, Tuesday became one of the deadliest days in the war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli air strikes and a ground offensive killed more than 400 people and injured 500 more. According to Al Jazeera, most of the airstrikes this week have hit "heavily built-up neighborhoods, makeshift schools, and residential buildings where people are taking shelter."

Israel says it is trying to force Hamas to release the remaining 59 Israeli hostages and that it consulted the White House before resuming its attacks. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ceasefire negotiations will now happen "only under fire."

But what does that mean for the people who have returned and for getting humanitarian aid into the region?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR