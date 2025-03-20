Social Security And The Trump Administration

We recently spoke with personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary about how to manage money during times of uncertainty. Dozens of our listeners wrote it in with worries about the future of social security.

It's perhaps one of the most popular government programs in the country. Around 87 percent of Americans say social security should be a priority no matter what the state of the federal budget is. That's according to the National Institute on Retirement Security.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't plan to cut social security benefits. But he's also made some comments to the contrary.

Here's a statement provided by the Social Security Administration:

What is the Trump administration's plans for the agency — and what do they mean for the benefits it oversees?

