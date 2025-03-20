© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why one state election is getting more than $60 million in ad spending

By Tamara Keith,
Domenico MontanaroAnya van Wagtendonk
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT

Tens of millions are being spent. Donald Trump, Jr. and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) are holding rallies for their preferred candidates. It's the kind of thing seen for statehouse or congressional races — not necessarily state supreme court elections. We look at Wisconsin's upcoming state supreme court election, and why it is getting so much national attention.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, and political correspondent Susan Davis.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Anya van Wagtendonk