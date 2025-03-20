Why Trump is going after green card holders and valid visas

We look at two high-profile immigration cases under the Trump administration with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. immigration policy program at Migration Policy Institute.

Then, Democrats have struggled to reach a consensus on the best way to counter President Trump during his second term. Matt Bennett of Third Way, a Democratic centrist think tank, and Usamah Andrabi, communications director for the progressive group Justice Democrats, join us to explain how the party should take on Trump.

And, Dr. Razan al-Nahhas, an American emergency room physician, is on her second medical mission to Gaza. She speaks to us from the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where she's volunteering, about the impact of the latest Israeli airstrikes into Gaza.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR